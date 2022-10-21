Demars Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

104 S Freya Ste 218 Spokane, WA 99202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $168.00Mil. The top holdings were FLOT(21.05%), FLTR(6.69%), and CEF(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Demars Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Demars Financial Group, LLC bought 430,358 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 704,696. The trade had a 12.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.325 per share and a market cap of $9.16Bil. The stock has returned 0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Demars Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 118,746 shares. The trade had a 7.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/21/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.6 per share and a market cap of $26.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Demars Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 24,804 shares. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $216.23 per share and a market cap of $56.99Bil. The stock has returned -25.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a price-book ratio of 8.46.

During the quarter, Demars Financial Group, LLC bought 130,319 shares of NYSE:NLSN for a total holding of 154,907. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.07.

On 10/21/2022, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $10.07Bil. The stock has returned 43.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Demars Financial Group, LLC bought 9,260 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 11,222. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 10/21/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $452.58 per share and a market cap of $118.72Bil. The stock has returned 24.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 9.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

