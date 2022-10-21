MORGAN JESS S & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were SPXU(10.52%), QQQ(4.75%), and SQQQ(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MORGAN JESS S & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 539,276 shares in ARCA:SPXU, giving the stock a 10.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.14 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF -3x Shares traded for a price of $19.38 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned 31.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 84,946 shares in NAS:SQQQ, giving the stock a 4.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.65 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $55.55 per share and a market cap of $4.61Bil. The stock has returned 52.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 8,047-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 3.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $304.8 per share and a market cap of $141.26Bil. The stock has returned -52.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-book ratio of 9.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.26 and a price-sales ratio of 8.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, MORGAN JESS S & CO INC bought 42,221 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 55,844. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 10/21/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $68.69 per share and a market cap of $14.86Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a price-book ratio of 4.91.

MORGAN JESS S & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:AXSM by 25,994 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.97.

On 10/21/2022, Axsome Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $41.67 per share and a market cap of $1.79Bil. The stock has returned 2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 110.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.98 and a price-sales ratio of 186.91.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

