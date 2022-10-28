Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 28, 2022!

The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results on November 2, 2022

The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. (NYSE: EL) will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter results on November 2, 2022.

On that date, at 9:30 a.m. (ET), the Company will provide a live webcast of its conference call discussing the results, future prospects and recent corporate developments. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, will host the call.

Those wishing to access the webcast can visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elcompanies.com%2Finvestors. The call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

