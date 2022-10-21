TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 268 stocks valued at a total of $733.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.70%), AAPL(5.67%), and AMZN(2.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 47,755-share investment in NYSE:EOG. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.22 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $135 per share and a market cap of $79.12Bil. The stock has returned 51.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-book ratio of 3.56, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MS by 67,140 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29.

On 10/21/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $79.22 per share and a market cap of $134.20Bil. The stock has returned -18.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 1.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:WST by 11,803 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $304.64.

On 10/21/2022, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc traded for a price of $232.88 per share and a market cap of $17.24Bil. The stock has returned -44.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PEG by 54,787 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.39.

On 10/21/2022, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc traded for a price of $54.3 per share and a market cap of $27.09Bil. The stock has returned -10.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 326.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 33,959 shares of NYSE:ED for a total holding of 38,066. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48.

On 10/21/2022, Consolidated Edison Inc traded for a price of $84.87 per share and a market cap of $30.09Bil. The stock has returned 16.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Edison Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

