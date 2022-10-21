VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were IWO(12.26%), GSLC(11.89%), and IWF(11.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:DES by 231,504 shares. The trade had a 5.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.82.

On 10/21/2022, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $27.61 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned -11.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. bought 120,190 shares of ARCA:JKL for a total holding of 134,811. The trade had a 4.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.23.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $172.7257 per share and a market cap of $431.81Mil. The stock has returned 118.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. bought 29,434 shares of ARCA:IXN for a total holding of 62,321. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.64.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Global Tech ETF traded for a price of $44.21 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned -25.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Tech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a price-book ratio of 5.35.

During the quarter, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. bought 26,628 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 198,739. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.46 per share and a market cap of $57.03Bil. The stock has returned -29.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:XT by 20,699 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.89.

On 10/21/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $45.79 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned -28.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

