Ampfield Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $69.00Mil. The top holdings were LGIH(39.40%), FIVE(39.39%), and TDG(17.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ampfield Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ampfield Management, L.P. bought 7,776 shares of NAS:FIVE for a total holding of 196,748. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.31.

On 10/21/2022, Five Below Inc traded for a price of $138.27 per share and a market cap of $7.67Bil. The stock has returned -28.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five Below Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-book ratio of 6.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ampfield Management, L.P. bought 12,362 shares of NAS:LGIH for a total holding of 332,994. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.95.

On 10/21/2022, LGI Homes Inc traded for a price of $78.61 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -45.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LGI Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Ampfield Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:TDG by 4,010 shares. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $591.22.

On 10/21/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $537.88 per share and a market cap of $29.17Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.11 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 3,978-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.12 per share and a market cap of $1,805.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 5,380-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.5 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.48 per share and a market cap of $1,319.82Bil. The stock has returned -28.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

