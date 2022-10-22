Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $184.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(25.84%), CI(25.57%), and VWO(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC bought 124,310 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 159,482. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/22/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.31 per share and a market cap of $9.16Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CI by 25,448 shares. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.41.

On 10/22/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $301.34 per share and a market cap of $91.94Bil. The stock has returned 41.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 60,577-share investment in NAS:MBB. Previously, the stock had a 2.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.75 during the quarter.

On 10/22/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $88.86 per share and a market cap of $19.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC bought 82,583 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 1,068,851. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/22/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $46.69 per share and a market cap of $22.47Bil. The stock has returned -9.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,711 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.12 per share and a market cap of $1,805.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

