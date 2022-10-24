Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 31, 2022!

NextEra Energy Partners, LP declared quarter distribution

13 minutes ago
PR Newswire

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.7875 per common unit (corresponding to an annualized rate of $3.15 per common unit) to the unitholders of NextEra Energy Partners. The distribution will be payable on Nov. 14, 2022, to unitholders of record as of Nov. 4, 2022.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP

WRITTEN BY

