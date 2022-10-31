SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2022 third quarter financial results on November 7, 2022, prior to the stock market opening. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will host a call that day at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these results.



To access the conference call, please pre-register using this registration link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

657.335.3665, [email protected]



