Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE: SBI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of August 31, 2022.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q August 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Total Assets (a) $ 176,133,280 $ 181,478,391 $ 199,270,314 Total Net Assets (a) $ 127,643,801 $ 130,898,472 $ 148,392,808 NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b) $ 9.06 $ 9.30 $ 10.54 Market Price Per Share $ 7.93 $ 8.28 $ 9.72 Premium / (Discount) (12.47)% (10.97)% (7.78)% Outstanding Shares $ 14,082,315 $ 14,082,315 $ 14,082,315 Total Net Investment Income (c)(d) $ 1,043,046 $ 1,022,821 $ 1,048,507 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss)(c) $ (3,156,252) $ (9,181,377) $ 247,280 Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c) $ (148,662) $ (73,063) $ (13,816) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ (2,261,868) $ (8,231,619) $ 1,281,971 Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c)(d) $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss)(c) $ (0.22) $ (0.65) $ 0.02 Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.00) † Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ (0.16) $ (0.59) $ 0.09 Undistributed Net Investment Income (e) $ 189,324 $ 287,744 $ 382,226 Undistributed Net Investment Income Per Share (e) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Auction Rate Preferred Stock (e) $ 600,000 $ 600,000 $ 600,000 Variable Rate Demand Preferred Stock (e) $ 47,400,000 $ 47,400,000 $ 47,400,000

Footnotes:

(a) The difference between the Fund’s total assets and total net assets is due primarily to its outstanding auction rate preferred stock (“ARPS”) and variable rate demand preferred stock (“VRDPS”); total net assets do not include the liquidation value of ARPS and VRDPS.

(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c) For the quarter indicated.

(d) Excludes distributions paid to preferred stockholders from net investment income.

(e) As of the date indicated above.

† Amount represents less than $0.01 per share.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end investment management company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the adviser.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds . Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

