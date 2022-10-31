The+Cheesecake+Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) is giving out delicious treats online this week – not tricks – in its annual Treat or Treat promotion. Today through Friday, October 28, guests will be treated to their choice of one complimentary slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s legendary REESE%26rsquo%3BS%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Peanut+Butter+Chocolate+Cake+Cheesecake or HERSHEY%26rsquo%3BS%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Chocolate+Bar+Cheesecake with their online+pickup or delivery+order of $40 or more using promo code “TREAT22” at checkout*.

“We are so pleased to announce the return of our fan favorite Treat or Treat promotion,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Our Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake and our Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake are two of our guests’ favorites, and they’re the perfect flavors to enjoy this time of year.”

Most of The Cheesecake Factory restaurant locations offer curbside service, making it even easier to pick up an online take-out order. Delivery and pickup are available through DoorDash®, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s exclusive third-party national on-demand delivery provider.

*Free Slice of Cheesecake Promotional Terms:

Offer may be terminated at any time. All items subject to availability. Offer valid only at participating locations. Cannot be combined with any other offer. No more than 20,000 slices to be provided for online take-out orders and no more than 20,000 slices to be provided through DoorDash®. Additional terms and conditions apply. See full terms here+for+online+take-out+orders and here+for+DoorDash%26reg%3B+orders. The HERSHEY’S and REESE'S trademarks are used under license. DoorDash® is a registered trademark owned by DoorDash, Inc.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 312 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

