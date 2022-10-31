AstroNova%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualizationtechnologies, today announced the production release of the QL-E100, an entry-level addition to its successful QuickLabel product line-up.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/

On October 24, 2022, AstroNova announced the launch of the QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer. The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. (Photo: Business Wire)

The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. It delivers professional-quality output at a price point ideal for smaller businesses, as well as larger enterprises that require multiple on-demand label printers at the point of sale or at distributed locations throughout their facilities.

“The game-changing design of our QL-E100 opens up a large untapped market opportunity to reach customers with smaller budgets or those just beginning to leverage the many advantages of in-house label printing,” said AstroNova President and CEO Greg Woods. “The QL-E100 combines the benefits of professional printing with flexibility, portability, simplicity, and affordability. We are excited to extend our industry-leading color labeling solutions into this large and growing market segment.”

Featuring a best in class 7” color touchscreen interface and internal image storage, the QL-E100 allows customers to print professional-quality, customized labels at the touch of a button. The QL-E100 uses high-performance, water-based inks to consistently deliver bright, vibrant color labels.

To see the QL-E100 in action, check out the product video here.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/