Cardinal Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2626 GLENWOOD AVENUE RALEIGH, NC 27608

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $423.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(3.85%), LLY(3.03%), and MSFT(3.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cardinal Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 125,987 shares in NYSE:BK, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.63 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $40.49 per share and a market cap of $32.52Bil. The stock has returned -30.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 28,534-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cardinal Capital Management bought 64,247 shares of OTCPK:MKTAY for a total holding of 125,663. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.43.

On 10/24/2022, Makita Corp traded for a price of $18.67 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned -60.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Makita Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Cardinal Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:BIIB by 3,150 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.38.

On 10/24/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $269.63 per share and a market cap of $39.07Bil. The stock has returned 1.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 21,696 shares in NYSE:IIIN, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Insteel Industries Inc traded for a price of $25.79 per share and a market cap of $497.40Mil. The stock has returned -29.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Insteel Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.