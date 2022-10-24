E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(17.50%), NIO(11.62%), and YUMC(10.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. bought 423,074 shares of NYSE:BEKE for a total holding of 640,474. The trade had a 5.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.19.

On 10/24/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.84 per share and a market cap of $14.65Bil. The stock has returned -53.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The guru sold out of their 2,203,522-share investment in OTCPK:DIDIY. Previously, the stock had a 4.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.74 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, DiDi Global Inc traded for a price of $1.42 per share and a market cap of $7.72Bil. The stock has returned -83.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DiDi Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.10.

During the quarter, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. bought 47,554 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 352,205. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.13.

On 10/24/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $45.26 per share and a market cap of $74.56Bil. The stock has returned -39.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 6,500 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $308.08 per share and a market cap of $78.45Bil. The stock has returned 66.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-book ratio of 6.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 9.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. bought 65,886 shares of NAS:BZ for a total holding of 123,513. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.57.

On 10/24/2022, Kanzhun Ltd traded for a price of $10.53 per share and a market cap of $6.20Bil. The stock has returned -62.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kanzhun Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 70.45, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.98 and a price-sales ratio of 9.15.

