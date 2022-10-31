Carter’s, Inc. ( NYSE:CRI, Financial), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will report its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results before the market opens on Friday, October 28, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results and business outlook on this date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to a live webcast and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the call by phone, please pre-register on https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI9b51dd1e033948c586d564d0a614ef6b to receive your dial-in number and unique passcode.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 970 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and on-line at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

