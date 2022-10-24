Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.35%), MSFT(6.25%), and JNJ(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC bought 3,061 shares of ARCA:VOT for a total holding of 9,799. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.92.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $174.48 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned -31.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a price-book ratio of 4.19.

The guru established a new position worth 1,047 shares in ARCA:VUG, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.74 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $222.07 per share and a market cap of $69.50Bil. The stock has returned -27.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a price-book ratio of 6.84.

The guru established a new position worth 2,045 shares in NYSE:MPC, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.61 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $111.46 per share and a market cap of $55.58Bil. The stock has returned 68.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 653 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.15.

On 10/24/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $379.11 per share and a market cap of $54.49Bil. The stock has returned 82.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 965 shares in ARCA:VOOG, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.81 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $218.29 per share and a market cap of $6.44Bil. The stock has returned -22.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a price-book ratio of 6.13.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

