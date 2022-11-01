Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

InnovAge to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Tuesday, November 8, 2022

35 minutes ago
DENVER, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) ( INNV) will release its 2023 fiscal first quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details
A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors— “win.” As of June 30, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,650 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Kubota
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Sarah Rasmussen, APR
[email protected]

