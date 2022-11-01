Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO) and Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Peoples shareholders. In connection with the proposed merger, Limestone shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Limestone common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Peoples shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Peoples and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Peoples shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Peoples shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Peoples shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Peoples shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005618/en/