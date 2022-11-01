Spirent+Communications+plc ( LSE:SPT, Financial), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that the Spirent TTsuite-WAVE-LTEV testing solution has earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) for C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) status. Through a joint effort with the OmniAir Consortium, DEKRA and key device manufacturers, Spirent’s C-V2X conformance testing solution successfully completed the stringent audits and assessments to achieve certification.

“The impact of C-V2X in improving road traffic safety and efficiency with connected and highly-automated vehicles is tremendous,” said Aniket Khosla, Vice President of Cloud and IP Product Management at Spirent. “Interoperability will be a critical aspect for the successful deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology and OmniAir certification recognizes the vital role that testing plays. Spirent is proud to contribute to this effort and we will continue to support device vendors in getting their products certified.”

Spirent TTsuite-WAVE-LTEV is a solution for testing C-V2X protocol over the LTE-V PC5 (sidelink) interface that contains a set of interoperable scripts for Wireless Access in Vehicular Environments (WAVE) standards for validating compliance. It helps ensure cross-vendor interoperability of On-Board Units (OBU) and Road-Side Units (RSU) supporting these standards.

“Spirent is a leader in C-V2X protocols conformance testing,” said Thomas Jaeger, Senior Vice President at DEKRA Service Division Product Testing. “The TTsuite-WAVE-LTEV met all the requirements we expect from a test tool, and we successfully validated the test solution by using the latest C-V2X devices. Conformance testing is an important part of OBU and RSU testing, alongside interoperability, performance, and application testing. Spirent’s solution enables DEKRA labs to offer a comprehensive service for OBU and RSU vendors to achieve their C-V2X OmniAir certifications as soon as possible.”

“The OQTE status earned by Spirent for the TTsuite-WAVE-LTEV will allow OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratories to conduct automated testing of the full stack for C-V2X devices,” said Jason Conley, Executive Director, OmniAir Consortium. “Automated testing provides a high level of confidence and repeatability and will speed up the time needed to conduct certification testing of C-V2X devices compared to manual testing.”

TTsuite-WAVE-LTEV ensures the conformance of an implementation, or a system based on USDOT/OmniAir test specifications. It provides fast and simple test execution, analysis, and repeatability, and full support of test automation. The solution is platform independent and can be quickly integrated into existing test environments.

For more information visit www.spirent.com%2Fproducts%2Ftest-connected-vehicles-v2x-and-cv2x.

