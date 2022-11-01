MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., ( KVHI), was selected by the U.S. Coast Guard to supply the next-generation satellite communications solution for its small cutter fleet of more than 140 vessels/platforms. Chosen following a full and open competitive procurement process, KVH’s TracPhone® V7-HTS Ku-band satellite communications system and mini-VSAT Broadband sm service will be the U.S. Coast Guard’s Small Cutter Connectivity (SCC) Ku-band System and Airtime Support Services solution. The USCG also anticipates that approximately 20 new cutters will join the small cutter fleet over the next five (5) years, requiring the same level of support that KVH will provide to the already deployed vessels.

“We are honored to have delivered critical satellite communications technology, service, and support to the dedicated professionals of the U.S. Coast Guard for 12 years,” stated Brent Bruun, President and CEO of KVH. “And we are very proud to have been selected to continue to service them with this new award. Our TracPhone V7-HTS provides reliable, secure connectivity and coverage and will serve as a vital tool in the Coast Guard’s mission to ensure the safety and security of U.S. ports and waterways.”

The rugged, commercial-grade TracPhoneV7-HTS is a 60 cm (24 in) VSAT-only system with speeds as fast as 10/3 Mbps (down/up), already deployed on the small cutters as part of the original contract. It promotes uninterrupted communications through automatic fast switching among high-speed network beams, through KVH’s multi-layered, high-throughput satellite (HTS) network, powered by Intelsat. The 3-axis gyro-stabilized antenna includes a 4th axis of automatic skew adjustment, ideal for rough seas and fast speeds. KVH’s hardware and services will continue to be used for remote connectivity to the Coast Guard’s data network, CGOne, for mission essential applications.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for military and government entities, commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet™, TracPhone, and TracVision® product lines, the global HTS network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS).

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity, content, and value-added services with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. KVH develops, manufactures, and provides maritime communication hardware and services worldwide. Founded in 1982, the company has more than a dozen offices around the globe with research, development, and manufacturing operations based in Middletown, RI.

