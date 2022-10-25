FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $199.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(5.21%), QQQ(5.17%), and AAPL(4.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 17,252 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.235 per share and a market cap of $9.14Bil. The stock has returned -0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST reduced their investment in NAS:FTGC by 28,215 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.46.

On 10/25/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.185 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned 11.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 5,085 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 10/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $134.8534 per share and a market cap of $29.47Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 4,675 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/25/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.935 per share and a market cap of $25.36Bil. The stock has returned -12.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 5,482 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.09 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.055 per share and a market cap of $28.91Bil. The stock has returned -4.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

