SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/DE recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5 CHRISTY DRIVE, SUITE 206 CHADDS FORD, PA 19317

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $244.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.15%), MSFT(3.66%), and ACN(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/DE’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 59,304-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.285 per share and a market cap of $112.28Bil. The stock has returned -41.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 7,726 shares in ARCA:IVE, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.79 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $139 per share and a market cap of $22.95Bil. The stock has returned -7.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

The guru established a new position worth 146,195 shares in NAS:LFST, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.98 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, LifeStance Health Group Inc traded for a price of $7.655 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned -31.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LifeStance Health Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/DE reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 7,533 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.19.

On 10/25/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $145.42 per share and a market cap of $14.66Bil. The stock has returned -25.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-book ratio of 5.94.

The guru sold out of their 25,849-share investment in ARCA:SPYD. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.91 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $38.14 per share and a market cap of $7.60Bil. The stock has returned -3.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

