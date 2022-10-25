THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 552 stocks valued at a total of $5.73Bil. The top holdings were Y(2.19%), POST(1.99%), and LIN(1.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 278,787 shares in NYSE:FRC, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.6 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $115.64 per share and a market cap of $21.20Bil. The stock has returned -45.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC bought 219,302 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 219,652. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $211.05.

On 10/25/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $155.89 per share and a market cap of $40.55Bil. The stock has returned -32.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC bought 374,203 shares of NAS:LBRDK for a total holding of 1,211,979. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.38.

On 10/25/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $78.87 per share and a market cap of $12.14Bil. The stock has returned -55.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 13.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 423,419 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.8 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.515 per share and a market cap of $20.12Bil. The stock has returned -11.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EQT by 610,373 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.37.

On 10/25/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $39.13 per share and a market cap of $14.45Bil. The stock has returned 75.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

