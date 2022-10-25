Trellus Management Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were VTNR(16.05%), VICR(9.33%), and AWK(6.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trellus Management Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 27,168-share investment in NAS:PI. Previously, the stock had a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.3 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Impinj Inc traded for a price of $87.71 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned 56.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Impinj Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 10.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 590,000-share investment in NAS:OPK. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.36 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, OPKO Health Inc traded for a price of $1.815 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned -49.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OPKO Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 600,000 shares in NAS:AGEN, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.6 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Agenus Inc traded for a price of $2.685 per share and a market cap of $760.29Mil. The stock has returned -29.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agenus Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-book ratio of 223.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 10,000-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $119.675 per share and a market cap of $1,221.59Bil. The stock has returned -27.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.45, a price-book ratio of 9.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 110,000-share investment in NAS:ATRA. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.49 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc traded for a price of $4.615 per share and a market cap of $436.90Mil. The stock has returned -69.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.59 and a price-sales ratio of 6.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

