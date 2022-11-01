Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

Highwoods Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2022 Results

4 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (:HIW) has released its third quarter 2022 results. To view the release, please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com or click on the following link:

HIW Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
919-872-4924


