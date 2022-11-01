Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that the MBA Opens Doors Foundation has named Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry as its 2022 MBA Opens Doors Community Champion. The annual award recognizes an individual, group or company for their outstanding work in support of the Opens Doors Foundation’s mission.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this award, and beyond proud of the Radian team’s dedication to supporting the mission of Opens Doors Foundation,” said Thornberry. “At Radian, we believe in ensuring the dream of affordable homeownership and our partnership with the MBA Opens Doors Foundation provides families with stability, security and hope when they need it the most. It has been a tremendous honor to work with so many talented people in support of such an organization that can change people’s lives,” said Thornberry.

Radian and Thornberry are longstanding supporters of the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, and Thornberry joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors in January 2022. Thornberry was recognized with the MBA Opens Doors Foundation Spirit Award in 2019.

Radian’s “Opens+Doors%2C+Opens+Hearts” campaign is an annual fundraiser that helps generate awareness and funds for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation. Last year, Radian generated+%24171%2C000 in donations to the Foundation through the fundraising campaign, which featured a generous match by Radian for each contribution. Radian will again match contributions for this year’s campaign, which is now underway. The campaign will remain open until Friday, November 18.

For more information on Radian’s “Opens Doors, Opens Hearts” campaign, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fradianopensdoors.com%2F

In addition to an annual campaign, in 2019, Radian helped Opens Doors launch an alliance with the Children%26rsquo%3Bs+Hospital+of+Philadelphia (CHOP) with a $400,000 commitment over four years to fund the partnership.

Created by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) in 2012, the MBA Opens Doors Foundation helps vulnerable families with critically ill or injured children stay in their homes while a child is in treatment. Through its Home Grant Program, it provides families in need of mortgage or rental payment assistance with monthly grants of up to $2,500.

For more than 10 years, Radian has been a lead sponsor of Concert MBA, a benefit concert and auction for the Opens Doors Foundation that has brought artists including Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic, Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik and Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker to the Annual MBA Convention.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit %3Cb%3Eradian.com%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3Ehomegenius.com%3C%2Fb%3E to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

