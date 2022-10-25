Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend

5 minutes ago
DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.15 per common share of NXDT. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

