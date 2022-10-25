EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3175 Oregon Pike Leola, PA 17540

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $1.58Bil. The top holdings were GTLS(2.54%), PLMR(2.17%), and SMPL(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 154,634-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.2 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST reduced their investment in NAS:ALKS by 723,274 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.01.

On 10/25/2022, Alkermes PLC traded for a price of $23.08 per share and a market cap of $3.79Bil. The stock has returned -27.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alkermes PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -228.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST reduced their investment in NYSE:AVNT by 483,517 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.44.

On 10/25/2022, Avient Corp traded for a price of $33.99 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -37.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avient Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 253,645 shares in NAS:BPMC, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.23 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Blueprint Medicines Corp traded for a price of $49.24 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned -51.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blueprint Medicines Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.11 and a price-sales ratio of 12.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 152,245 shares in NAS:CELH, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.96 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Celsius Holdings Inc traded for a price of $88.35 per share and a market cap of $6.68Bil. The stock has returned -11.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 465.00, a price-book ratio of 27.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 443.51 and a price-sales ratio of 14.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

