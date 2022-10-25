Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA) recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1301 DOVE STREET, SUITE 970 NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $195.00Mil. The top holdings were GOVT(13.59%), SH(8.63%), and SCHV(7.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA) bought 23,365 shares of NAS:CHK for a total holding of 33,660. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.95.

On 10/25/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $98.89 per share and a market cap of $11.95Bil. The stock has returned 56.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA) reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 92,676 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/25/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.365 per share and a market cap of $22.40Bil. The stock has returned -13.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 28,731-share investment in ARCA:XBI. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.31 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $80.58 per share and a market cap of $7.07Bil. The stock has returned -35.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.43.

The guru sold out of their 21,160-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.92 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.9 per share and a market cap of $37.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 6,784-share investment in ARCA:OIH. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.55 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, VanEck Oil Services ETF traded for a price of $283.06 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned 27.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Oil Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.