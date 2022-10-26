Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

12 minutes ago
PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share payable December 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2022.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Michael L. Schmit
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
[email protected]

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

