GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 58 locations across 14 states,today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022 after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

To participate in the call, please dial (888) 882-4478 (domestic) or (647) 794-4605 (international). The conference code is 7693711. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed here or in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGeneration website at: ir.growgeneration.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 58 stores, which include 22 locations in California, 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 3 locations in Washington, 4 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in New Mexico, 1 location in Massachusetts, and 1 location in Virginia. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005214/en/