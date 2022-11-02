Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Participants should pre-register for the call using the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FWkZPJZxS. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and conference ID that allows immediate access to the call on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may access the live webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F831566334. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to start time.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on November 4, 2022 through November 18, 2022 at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F831566334.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Colorado, Texas and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

