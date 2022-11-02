Shake Shack Is Bahamas Bound

ShackBurgers beachside? Welcome to Paradise! Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) is heading to the Caribbean, with plans to open at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas in 2023.

Shake Shack, whose mission is to Stand For Something Good®, intends to collaborate with local Bahamian purveyors and producers to create a truly unique Shack experience for its guests and locals in the Bahamas. In addition to Shake Shack’s signature menu items, the Shack will feature a full-service bar and Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas exclusives.

“We are always exploring new and innovative ways of bringing Shake Shack to guests all over the globe and are thrilled to open this one-of-a-kind Shack within Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas,” says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. “For the first time in the history of the brand, guests will be able to enjoy a ShackBurger and a shake without having to leave the resort. We’re excited to be a part of the Atlantis experience and to provide a fantastic, premium offering to Atlantis guests.”

“Shake Shack shares many of our core values, including leading with hospitality, creating uplifting experiences for guests, and a commitment to quality service and ingredients,” says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas. “We have many exciting dining additions planned in 2023 and we are thrilled that Shake Shack will be a pinnacle part of our dining collection.”

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 400 locations systemwide, including over 260 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 140 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the %3Cb%3EShack+App%3C%2Fb%3E, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: %40shakeshack | t: %40shakeshack | facebook.com%2Fshakeshack

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, is a dynamic destination launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations with full kitchens at The Reef. The resort is centered around Aquaventure, an innovative 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, eleven pools, and five miles of white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in natural ocean-fed environments. With its unparalleled meeting and convention space, the well-appointed Atlantis Marina with 63 slips hosting vessels up to 250 feet/76 meters overlooking Marina Village and more, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Resort amenities also include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa featuring an outdoor lap pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness programs, a newly opened tennis center offering tennis lessons, equipment rental plus three clay courts and three hard courts, a full-size basketball court, a 400-seat movie theatre, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, gaming arcade and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens ages 13-17. Jokers Comedy and Night Club offers nightly entertainment and live music. The resort is also home to an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, renowned Atlantis Casino, duty-free shopping, and restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Olives, by Todd English. Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island have exclusive access to unforgettable excursions led by local partners, including Pieces of 8 boat tours, Tropic Ocean Airways, and Coco Bahama Seaplanes. Day trips to The Bahamas' out islands of Exuma and Eleuthera to swim with pigs and nurse sharks or feed iguanas in their natural habitats are a few of many #BahamasAtHeart itineraries travelers can discover.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF). Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced marine education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay, one of the world's largest and most sophisticated marine-mammal habitats, can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Every visit to Dolphin Cay and each Atlantis Marine Adventure, such as snorkeling and SCUBA diving, benefits ABPF, the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Atlantis Paradise Island offers a variety of unforgettable excursions with local partners, including Pieces of 8, which provides day trip trips to Exuma and Eleuthera to swim with pigs and nurse sharks or feed iguanas in the wild, and Coco Bahamas Air to help visitors explore the destination.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005084/en/