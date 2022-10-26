Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Peabody to announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2022

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com prior to the call.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. Toll Free


1 866 652 5200

Canada Toll Free


1 866 284 3684

International Toll


1 412 317 6060

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Alice Tharenos
314.342.7900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-quarter-ended-september-30-2022-301659371.html

SOURCE Peabody

