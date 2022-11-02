ALTAVISTA, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Bank (the “Bank” or “First National”) of Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN), is pleased to announce a contract renewal with EVERFI to provide continued access to financial literacy software to local high schools with added access to financial literacy courses for adults. The contract renewal includes the following schools located across the Lynchburg and Danville-Pittsylvania County areas: Altavista Combined School, Amherst County High School, Brookville High School, Campbell County Career and Technical Center, Chatham High School, Cornerstone Learning Academy, Dan River High School, E. C. Glass High School, Galileo Magnet High School, Gretna High School, Heritage High School, Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg Alternative High School, Monticello High School, Rustburg High School, Tunstall High School and William Campbell High School.



One of First National Bank’s core values is to invest in the communities it serves. In part, this goal is achieved through investing in education, which is the foundation for all individuals. Financial literacy is imperative to leading a successful and fulfilling life. As such, the Bank believes that every individual should have access to this critical resource and aims to improve accessibility.

With this goal in mind, First National has continued its partnership with EVERFI. EVERFI is a financial literacy platform that creates and hosts interactive, educational courses surrounding personal finances. EVERFI and the Bank’s partnership intends to equip individuals with the real-world skills to manage financial goals and milestones.

"We firmly believe that a financial education provides students and adults with the tools they need to be successful in life," said Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and CEO of First National Bank. "Through this partnership, First National Bank and EVERFI will continue to provide access to financial literacy courses to high school students in our local communities. Additionally, we are proud to announce that we will now also offer financial literacy resources to adults in our local communities through the EVERFI Achieve Adult Financial Education program.”

The courses available through this partnership will educate students and adults on important topics imperative to leading an independent and financially healthy lifestyle. These initiatives are achieved through an interactive learning experience. This interactive learning experience includes courses on the following topics:

Saving

Banking

Payment Types

Credit Scores

Investing

Financing Higher Education

Renting vs. Owning

Insurance and Taxes

Consumer Protection



Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN) is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania, and the Cities of Charlottesville, Danville and Lynchburg. The Company has a total of eighteen branches with two located in the Town of Altavista in Campbell County, where the Bank was founded, one branch in the Town of Amherst in Amherst County, two branches in Bedford County, one branch in the Town of Chatham in Pittsylvania County, three additional branches in Campbell County, three branches in the City of Danville, three branches in the City of Lynchburg, two additional branches in Pittsylvania County and one branch in the City of Charlottesville. First National Bank is in its 114th year of operation.

EVERFI from Blackbaud ( BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-Service™ solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021.

CONTACT: Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, Bryan M. Lemley, 434-477-5882 or [email protected]