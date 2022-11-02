MBIA Inc. ( NYSE:MBI, Financial) will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Thursday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The dial-in number for the call is 800-420-1271 in the U.S. and 785-424-1634 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is 34702. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on www.mbia.com.

The conference call will consist of brief comments on the third quarter 2022 results followed by a question and answer session for investors. MBIA’s financial results report and 10-Q filing will become available after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2. The financial results report, 10-Q and other disclosures will be posted on the Company's website, www.mbia.com, prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will become available approximately two hours after the completion of the call on November 3 and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. on November 10 by dialing 800-757-4764 in the U.S. or 402-220-7226 from outside the U.S. The replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.

