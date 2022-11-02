Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, which is a $0.01 increase from the Company’s most recent dividend, on Comfort Systems USA, Inc. common stock. The dividend is payable on November 28, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 173 locations in 129 cities across the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website atwww.comfortsystemsusa.com.

