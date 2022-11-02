Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *

Contact: Janet Keckeisen, Vice President, Investor Relations, (972) 233-1700

ti?nf=ODY4MzExMiM1MjI2NzgzIzIwMDYzMDU=
Kronos-Worldwide.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles