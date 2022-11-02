Also check out: (Free Trial)
Dallas, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
