Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

