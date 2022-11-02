Finance of America Companies Inc. (“Finance of America”) (NYSE: FOA), a leading specialty finance solutions platform, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before market opening on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the “Investors” section on Finance of America’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com%2Finvestors.

To listen to the audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com%2Finvestors. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:

1-833-927-1758 (Domestic)

1-929-526-1599 (International)

Conference ID: 696932

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through November 23, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (United States) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The replay pin number is 780370. The replay can also be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com%2Finvestors.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is a specialty finance consumer lending platform that provides pathways to achieve greater financial freedom through home equity. Through FOA’s subsidiaries, customers have access to a diverse range of flexible, end-to-end home financing and home equity solutions including home improvement loans and reverse mortgages as well as loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third-party network, and digital channels. In addition, FOA’s companies offer complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. FOA is headquartered in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.financeofamerica.com.

