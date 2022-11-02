Spruce+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in November.

Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: November 7-10, 2022

Format: Company presentation (November 8, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. PT) and 1x1 meetings





Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 15-17, 2022

Format: 1x1 meetings

Interested parties can access the webcast for conference presentations from the events section of the company’s investor+relations+website. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 60 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess. To learn more, visit www.sprucebiosciences.com and follow us on Twitter @Spruce_Bio, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

