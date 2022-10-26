MAD RIVER INVESTORS recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(59.96%), CVEO(6.30%), and CACI(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MAD RIVER INVESTORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 54,700 shares in NAS:RUM, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.86 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Rumble Inc traded for a price of $10.01 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rumble Inc has a price-book ratio of 113.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -186.08 and a price-sales ratio of 188.26.

The guru sold out of their 57,000-share investment in NAS:CFVI. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.61 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, CF Acquisition Corp VI traded for a price of $12.04 per share and a market cap of $459.93Mil. The stock has returned 23.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Acquisition Corp VI has a price-book ratio of 1.63 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -124.23.

The guru sold out of their 1,200-share investment in NYSE:JNJ. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.22 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.21 per share and a market cap of $452.77Bil. The stock has returned 6.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MAD RIVER INVESTORS reduced their investment in NYSE:TRC by 9,000 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.86.

On 10/26/2022, Tejon Ranch Co traded for a price of $16.3 per share and a market cap of $431.81Mil. The stock has returned -12.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tejon Ranch Co has a price-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 74.38 and a price-sales ratio of 7.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MAD RIVER INVESTORS reduced their investment in NAS:EBAY by 2,850 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.55.

On 10/26/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $39.57 per share and a market cap of $21.74Bil. The stock has returned -48.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.21, a price-book ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

