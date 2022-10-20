Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

Kushner Makes Presentation Available to All Veris Shareholders

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In furtherance of the open letter released by Kushner on October 20, 2022, Kushner is making the attached materials available to all Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) ("Veris") shareholders.

Kushner Follow Up Presentation to Veris Letter

About Kushner

Founded in New Jersey in 1985, Kushner is a diversified real estate organization responsible for the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of properties through the country. Kushner currently owns and operates over 21,000 units across the country, with a strong presence in New Jersey, and has a multifamily development pipeline of over 9,300 units.

For all media inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Bruce Goldfarb / Pat McHugh
Okapi Partners LLC
(212) 297-0720
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY16532&sd=2022-10-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kushner-makes-presentation-available-to-all-veris-shareholders-301660553.html

SOURCE Kushner

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY16532&Transmission_Id=202210261921PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY16532&DateId=20221026
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles