SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), to discuss the Company's recent news, financial position and other points of shareholder interest.

The full interview can be heard at:https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2022-interview-solar-inegrated-sirc/.

SIRC is an alternative energy company that specializes in commercial and residential projects throughout the United States. Utilizing a successful growth-by-acquisition strategy, the Company's breadth of offerings has expanded to include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicles (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Massey outlines SIRC's five revenue streams and their contribution to the Company's record second-quarter performance, where it grew its revenues by 746 percent to $66.3 million with net income of $18.9 million. Paced to hit over $225 million in full-year 2022 revenues, the Company is also taking steps to become fully reporting and to uplist to a major exchange.

"We filed the Form 10K and we'll have a steppingstone to the OTCQB or the OTCQX for a while as we solidify the management team, grow the revenues and check out the market conditions," Massey explains. "I think 2023 NASDAQ is definitely in the picture, but again, the market conditions are very important for that step."

As SIRC moves toward its operational and financial goals, the Company is aligning its management team with its potential. Earlier this month, SIRC named Stefan Abbruzzese as its new president. An experienced operations and commercial leader with decades of experience, Abbruzzese will provide extensive knowledge to SIRC's expansion.

"He's a topnotch executive," Massey says. "Our second focus this year is getting the correct funding in place so we can continue to grow and move our pipeline, and Abbruzzese is an expert in lending. He brings a lot of expertise and experience in that field and and is just a great leader."

SIRC intends to move into the coming year with the funding, cashflow and revenue growth it needs to surpass its already historic corporate performance.

"We're looking to wrap up our funding process … and get cashflow positive. We're very close to that now, and we're looking to really blow the doors off the revenue this year," Massey says, noting his expectations for continued revenue growth. "Looking forward, 2023 could be twice as good as 2022."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.SolarIntegratedRoofing.com or join us on Twitter , Facebook or Discord

