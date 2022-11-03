ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), today announced that it has signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement with Fleur Marché for its CBD and Botanical Patch lines. Nutriband Inc.'s wholly owned contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence will act as exclusive manufacturer for the lines of products.

Founded in 2019 by Ashley Lewis and Meredith Schroeder, former goop executives, Fleur Marché originally launched as an elevated, female-focused CBD marketplace but has since shifted focus to developing its own

brand of plant-powered products that offer easier, healthier, more affordable ways to feel better.

Fleur Marché's eponymous brand of wellness patches launched in 2021 after its founders got sick of hearing women respond with ‘fine' when asked how they were doing. Fleur Marché's products simplify wellness for a

younger generation of consumers with big goals and busy schedules in need of healthy, hassle free

daily solutions.

Fleur Marché products can be found in a wide array of specialty retailers including Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Omni Hotel and Resorts, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) and Anthropologie.

‘This exclusive contract with Fleur Marché allows Nutriband and our contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence, to showcase our capabilities with innovative new product technologies," said Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA ® technology. Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

About Our Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ‘'believes,'' "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

RedChip Companies

Dave Gentry

[email protected]

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

407-491-4498

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722576/Nutriband-Inc-to-Manufacture-Fleur-March-branded-Wellness-Patches-Under-Exclusive-Agreement



