Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-999-5318 (domestic) or 1-848-280-6460 (international). A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 11:30 am ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 11152746. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access the webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

About Emerald

Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.emeraldx.com%2F.

