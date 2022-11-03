NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm ( THRM, Financial), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will present at the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The presentation will begin at 10:50 am CST.



There will be a live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at www.gentherm.com.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

[email protected]

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

[email protected]

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm ( THRM, Financial) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.



