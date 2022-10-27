Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

STANDEX DECLARES 233rd CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

10 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 27, 2022

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share which is payable November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 9, 2022.

The dividend is the Company's 233rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

