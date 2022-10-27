FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 304 stocks valued at a total of $565.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(16.71%), SPYV(3.72%), and SPYG(3.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC bought 185,898 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 1,031,038. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/27/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.5899 per share and a market cap of $26.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 113,595 shares in ARCA:BSV, giving the stock a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.21 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.815 per share and a market cap of $37.77Bil. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC bought 98,796 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 105,964. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.695 per share and a market cap of $80.10Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 57,691 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/27/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.755 per share and a market cap of $28.31Bil. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 145,362 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 10/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $37.93 per share and a market cap of $12.82Bil. The stock has returned -4.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

