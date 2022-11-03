GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Thursday, November 10, at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time (12:50 p.m. Eastern Time)

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, December 1, at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time (11:40 a.m. Eastern Time)

Live webcasts of the presentations and any accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.goodrx.com. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005073/en/