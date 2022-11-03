Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

authID to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Conference call and webcast to follow at 5:30 p.m. EST

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. ( AUID), a leading provider of secure authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10 after market close. Following the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Tom Thimot, and Chief Financial Officer Annie Pham will host a webcast and conference call at 5.30 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

About authID Inc.
At authID ( AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between businesses, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Grace DeFries
authID Inc. SVP, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations
[email protected]

Ina McGuinness
The Bliss Group
(805) 427-1372

ti?nf=ODY4NDIxNCM1MjI5NjgyIzIyMDkxOTU=
authID-ai.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles